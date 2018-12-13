Central Bank agrees to KCB’s offer for Imperial Bank

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) have announced that Imperial Bank Ltd (in receivership) has accepted the bidding offer of KCB Bank Kenya. The two institutions said in a joint statement that KCB will, among other things allow eligible Imperial Bank depositors to access up to 12.7 per cent of their balances within 14 days.

Depositors will access their account subject to identity verifications. Following the new development and earlier disbursements, the eligible deposits shall have recovered about 35 per cent of the total amount held at the date of receivership.

The binding offer outlines that KCB will complete the loan verification process within the first quarter of 2019. “The loan verification process is expected to result in further recoveries for eligible depositors of Imperial Bank. Further details will be announced upon completion of the exercise,” the statement said in part.

It revealed that KCB’s binding offer represents a viable proposal for the resolution of the Imperial Bank, for the benefit of depositors and the strengthening of the Kenyan financial sector. It is expected the transaction will be concluded upon the execution and operationalisation of the binding offer.