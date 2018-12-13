State urged to crack down on coffee hawking in Murang’a

Stakeholders in the coffee sector in Murang’a want hawking of the commodity in the area tamed, warning that it is likely to hurt sub-sector.

Chairman of Thangaini Coffee Society who is also the chairman of Amica Sacco Hiram Mwangi said some brokers have been duping farmers to sell their produce at the farm-gate to make quick cash.

He said this is likely to cripple the coffee societies which rely on the farmers’ produce for their sustainability. Mwangi said some private coffee processing companies are behind the vice as they want to edge out the coffee factories for them to control the market. He urged the Coffee Directorate to act swiftly to tame this trend before it takes root in the area.

“Some private companies have been working so hard for the downfall of the coffee societies so that they can take charge of the sub-sector but we are not going to let that happen,” he said. The remarks come as a section of coffee farmers from Kigumo have threatened to move out of coffee society and go for coffee hawking, citing exploitation by the latter.

Farmers from Kangiri Coffee Society claimed that the management has not been involving them in selecting a marketing agent for their products and they are not able to know how their commodity is sold. They also claimed the society’s management has been embezzling their money leading to very little trickling down to them.

Millicent Wanjiru, one of the farmers said the poor pay from produce has made it difficult for them to meet their basic needs. She said selling their coffee at the farm gate would get them quick cash to cater for their needs.

Other necessities

“We are not able to feed our children and provide for other necessities because the pay we are getting is too little,” said Wanjiru. Patrick Mwangi, another farmer accused the society’s management of victimising farmers who ask questions about their money.

Mwangi said the management sells coffee at any price which has been hurting them. Rampant coffee theft in the area is also another contributing factor for coffee hawking.

The farmers have been incurring huge loses after their coffee is stolen from the factories and this has prompted them to sell their produce at the farm gate. For them, this is has proven to be a better option as they get prompt payment for the coffee they sell.