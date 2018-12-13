Graft and dirty deals will drive away investors, warns envoy

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKE

Kenya is missing out on European Union investments due to its high corruption index and rushed business policies, the German government has said. The country’s Deputy Ambassador to Kenya Michael Derus said these vices are likely to wipe out Kenya’s ease of doing business score.

He said foreign companies continue to be frustrated by competitors who manipulate state organs, including the judiciary, to lock out new entrants into the market. German companies are also shying off from investing in countries which rank high in corruption, according to the Delegation of Germany Industry and Commerce in Kenya (AHK).

Derus said although regulatory framework has improved in areas such as registration of business – which is now shorter – businesses are still exposed to corruption and harassment by Kenyan competitors who don’t like that foreign investors are in the market.

“They use State institutions such as police and magistrates to push you out of the market and this is not very good for foreign investments,” he added.

Transparency International (TI) latest corruption index released in quarter one of this year ranked Kenya at 143 out of 180 countries sampled.

Derus who spoke on Tuesday also faulted business malpractices and “rushed” trade policies for derailing trade between the two countries.

This, the envoy said includes Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs’) Certificate of Conformity which is locking out exports to Kenya, despite the goods have come from high-quality production zones in Europe.

Latest data (2017) shows the value of imports from Germany stood at €307 million (about Sh35.7 billion) last year, compared to €160 million (Sh18.6 billion) worth of exports from Kenya to the European country.

“We continue to receive complains from companies which are accruing fees on their imports. This is making it difficult for them to do business with Kenya,” Derus said, calling on a review of some of the trade regulations.

Derus spoke in Nairobi during the release of a business outlook survey by AHK and the Germany Business Association Kenya (GBA), which has revealed 12 per cent of companies in the country are likely to scale down their operations, citing tough business environment.

Business expectations

Majority of the 41 German companies surveyed have, however, expressed optimism. “Seventy-three per cent of the participating companies said the business expectations of their local operations are high for the next 12 months. Fifty-nine per cent were satisfied with the economic growth of the country while 29 per cent expects even higher growth,” AHK country director Maren Diale-Schellschmidt said.

GBA, however, is still confident in the country’s economic growth going forward, especially with several programmes lined up for implementation of the Big Four agenda.