Uhuru Nyanza visit part of unity deal, says Raila

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta will visit two counties in Nyanza region today as part of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said.

He said the initiative is aimed at fostering unity and cohesion among Kenyans, who were split along tribal and political party during and after the 2017 General Election.

“The President’s visit to Kisumu and Siaya counties today is part of the agreement we had in March. We seek to unite all Kenyans after last year’s poll,”

Stated he: “The Head of State and I agreed to walk together in the peace deal because we realised that the country would not progress in chaos.”

Raila said his visit to Kiambu county last Monday was to spread the good news of maintaining peace amongst Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview at a local radio station on Tuesday evening, he said plans are underway for Uhuru to visit all counties in Nyanza, including Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira and Kisii.

Raila urged his supporters to support the handshake deal and to give their views on governance to the 14-member BBI team when they visit the area.

“The task force will come up with possible ways of addressing political conflicts,” he said. Uhuru is expected to tour Kisumu and Siaya counties today and tomorrow.