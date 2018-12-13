Ex-Kilifi deputy governor shot dead at home

Former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kenneth Kamto was shot dead yesterday by hooded gunmen at his residence in Nyali estate.

His killers had reportedly pursued him previously three other times unsuccessfully. A few months ago, Kamto had confided in his sister Chiku Kamto, that people known to him were after his life and he had reported the same on several occasions at Nyali and Kilifi police stations.

His widow Fauzia Kamto said: “I do not know why my husband had to die in such a way. Let anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of those behind his death cooperate with police,” she pleaded.

Chiku claimed her brother had been receiving death threats from his former business partners and political rivals over deals went sour. On January 27, Kamto was charged with attempted fraud before a Shanzu Law Court.

Chiku said at one point, armed police had to guard his home for 24 hours, however, they were withdrawn in May. Governor Amason Kingi condemned the murder and asked the police to produce the killers of his former deputy.

Kwale Senator Issa Boy and former Assistant Minister Anania Mwaboza asked the police to explain why Kamto’s security was withdrawn.

The gunmen left with Sh6,000 and two mobile phones. Coast Regional Police Commander Noah Mwivanda said Kamto’s body was taken to Coast general hospital mortuary.