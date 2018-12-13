Nyumba Kumi plan ‘pays off’ in Migori

The Nyumba Kumi policy, where households in estates or villages organise themselves in groups of 10 to run their security issues, has been a success story in Migori.

Nyumba Kumi elder guards of Kuria land in Migori county stand out in their efforts to complement measures put in place by formal security agencies to maintain law and order in the region.

“It means that every person living or coming to stay within your neighbourhood is well known to you and you can account for his or her character if asked to do so,” said Migori Nyumba Kumi chairman John Meng’enyi in a statement.

The men and women elder guards in Kuria, have helped contain the ages-old cattle rustling vice by cooperating with police to ensure arrest and prosecution of culprits.

They are also slowly winning the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriages that have been cited as derailing girls’ education in the community.

Migori County commissioner Joseph Rotich said Kuria is fast developing because of increased security achieved through the cooperation. – KNA