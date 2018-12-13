Legislators get awards for ‘exemplary’ work

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Four senators and two MPs have been named as the best performing legislators in the Senate and National Assembly. Consequently, the six have received various awards for their exemplary work in championing issues of great public interest in Parliament.

The awards are geared toward appreciating those who champion public interest issues on the floor of the House.

In a report released by Mzalendo, an online platform that rates MPs performance in the House, Senators George Khaniri (Vihiga), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Petronilla Were (Nominated) and Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) as well as MPs William Chepkut (Ainabkoi) and Rose Mumo (Makueni county) have been awarded with People’s Shujaaz Awards.

Voting for the leaders started November 30 to December 9. Mzalendo said this year, they focused purely on the work of the MPs on the floor of the House including legislation, oversight and representation. The platform said they decided to award the MPs at a time when the country is riddled with corruption scandals.

“This year we’ve had a lot of bad news with one corruption scandal after another, some even touching on MPs during the adoption of controversial committee reports. In light of these challenges, it’s easy to drown the voice of hardworking MPs and generalise issues. People’s Shujaaz is an attempt at shinning a light on MPs, who are trying their best to represent Wanjiku,” read the statement.

Khaniri was the best in the Persons living with disabilities category for his motion on registration of PLWDs while Cheruiyot topped in the Needs category for his Care and Protection of Older Members of Society Bill.

Where was the best in the Progressive legislation category for her motion to establish the Commission on Administrative Justice offices in counties?