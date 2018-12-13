Rwanda government appeals verdict against dissident

Kigali, Wednesday

Rwanda’s chief prosecutor on Wednesday said he would appeal after dissident politician Diane Rwigara was acquitted in a high-profile trial.

On December 6, the High Court found Rwigara not guilty of forgery and inciting insurrection—charges that had seen her imprisoned for more than a year and highlighted a crackdown on opposition in the East African country.

Prosecutor General Jean Bosco Mutangana told reporters on Wednesday that he would file an appeal, arguing that prosecution evidence had been ignored.

“The prosecution was not satisfied by the ruling, and we have decided to file an appeal in the Appeals Court in the coming days,” he said.

“We had time to carefully read the ruling by the High Court in the Rwigara case and we have now decided to go ahead and file an appeal at the Appeals Court. We believe that the evidence which we presented to the High Court was not given full consideration.”

The prosecution has 30 days from the time of ruling to file its appeal. Prosecutors had sought 22-year jail terms for Rwigara and her mother.

Major donor

Rwigara, 37, is the daughter of Assinapol Rwigara, an industrialist who in the 1990s was a major donor to the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (FPR) party before falling out with its leaders.

She became an unusual voice of criticism in tightly-run Rwanda ahead of the country’s presidential election in August 2017.

Her bid to run in the poll was denied on the grounds she allegedly forged the signatures of supporters for her application.

She was arrested in September last year and charged with forgery and inciting insurrection for comments criticising the government and President Paul Kagame in the run-up to the vote.

But a panel of three High Court judges ruled the prosecution failed to prove that Rwigara had personally forged signatures. – AFP