Uhuru’s reassurance in war on graft welcome

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assurance that he remains committed to strengthening governance institutions, entrenching the rule of law and stamping out corruption is indeed welcome.

He said individuals who may have thought they were untouchable are now facing the full force of the law and urged the Judiciary to ensure its procedures are not used to protect impunity.

The Head of State spoke for many when he remarked that Kenyans’ spirits were dampened when suspects were released on “ridiculously low bail terms”, or interference in legislative processes witnessed, and the use of the court process to delay justice.

Though none should seek to interfere with the independence of the Judiciary, the judicial system must not be seen to be complicit in perpetuating impunity in the graft war.

That all arms of government must work together to ensure the nation gets rid of corruption is a process all Kenyans are keen to see taking place.

Uhuru’s warning to those engaging in fraud and abuse of office was especially timely as the dragon of graft has threatened the very national ethos and moral fabric.

The warning that they can run but cannot hide must be taken with the seriousness it deserves by law enforcement and investigative agencies.

The war against graft has taken a decidedly higher notch, and the promise by Uhuru that the government would make culprits pay dearly for every coin stolen from Kenyans is assuring.

It is time assets recovery from suspects in graft cases was escalated so that potential thieves are reminded they will not enjoy in peace the spoils of corruption.

We welcome Uhuru’s call to all Kenyans that they become active participants in the anti-graft war, and to say “enough is enough, be it to a policeman or a governor, a clerk or a Cabinet secretary, a judge or a politician”.

Kenyans must also be proactive in reporting incidences of corruption. The private sector has been roped in as well, with the reminder that they should observe the code of ethics and ensure players pay their taxes. This is because they, too, are affected by graft and must re-evaluate their role in its eradication.