Quality should be key in achieving UHC

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) has been a buzzword in Kenya. However, this is not a new concept for Makueni people. Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana initiated the programme in his county during the last quarter of 2016.

This was, however, not the first step towards UHC in Kenya. The National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (Narc) government a decade ago introduced free primary healthcare, which ensured that services offered in health centres and dispensaries are free.

What is now being implemented as UHC was not only inscribed in the 2010 Constitution, but also in an Act of Parliament, which extended health coverage to both in-patient and out-patient services?

Government hospitals provide free healthcare for children under five, which includes immunisation in public as well as private hospitals. Even the Jubilee government free maternal healthcare programme is part of steps towards UHC. Clearly, we can see that UHC is not a new thing in Kenya.

UHC constitutes three main points. First, healthcare should be accessible to all people, who need it whether or not they can pay for it. Secondly, health services should be of sufficient quality to improve the health of everyone who gets the service.

Thirdly, that the cost of these services does not harm the users financially. It should then be clear that UHC is more than merely receiving free services, but encompasses the quality of the service and access to the service.

When we talk about access to the service, we must of necessity address the density of health facilities in different parts of this country. A Kenyan living 50 kilometres away from a health facility may not have access even if user fees are eliminated. Part of universal health coverage is eliminating barriers to access, which include geographical as well as cultural barriers.

Free maternal healthcare is not free if I have to buy my own medicine, gloves and carry out tests at a private laboratory outside the facility. It will not be UHC if I cannot have access to emergency surgery due to a shortage of surgeons or timely radiotherapy for cancer due to a long queue or breakdown. Our services must be responsive to the needs of the people.

In all the strides we have made in UHC, probably with the exception of immunisation, we seem as a country to care less about the quality of the care; As long as it’s free, it doesn’t matter whether it’s good to care or not.

This explains why in many public facilities, we have a shortage of drugs, health workers, and essential supplies, among others. It is not clear whether the shortage of these resources is a factor of corruption or limited funding. It is highly likely that it’s both.

I may have used “free” several times in this article, but there is nothing that’s truly free. Someone has to pay for it and this also applies to UHC. It can be paid for through donor funds, taxes, insurance premiums or a mix of all these depending on the method adopted by the government. What’s useful is to protect people from the risk of harm due to paying for health care costs.

Kenyans will be carefully watching that money meant for health is put to good use. Financing universal health coverage should include training and deployment of health workers and infrastructural support in order to guarantee good health-care. – Ezra Omollo is a health system specialist at AAR Healthcare