Nyeri look forward to UHC

Seth Mwaniki @PeopleDailyKe

Over half of residents from Nyeri county have registered for Universal Health Coverage (UHC). As of last week, the county had registered a total of 421,000 which is 51 per cent of the targeted total registration in the county of 830,000 people.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga is hopeful that the targeted number of people to be registered would be achieved before the close of the registration exercise on Wednesday next week. The governor expressed optimism that the programme once rolled out will be of much benefit to the residents of Nyeri.

Health services in most health facilities have been relatively good, but with a number of challenges. Of much concern has been a shortage of staff in facilities and at times, lack of essential drugs.

Othaya Level Four Hospital, for example, has been operating with only one medical officer despite the high number of patients the facility serves on a daily basis, making it hard to offer special clinic services to those in need.

Staff shortage

At Nyeri Referral Hospital, the situation is the same. The facility is struggling with a staff shortage. Patients line up for hours waiting to be served.

However, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union has warned that Universal Health Coverage may fail if the government does not address the shortage of doctors.

The union views the possible rollout of UHC without proper measures being first addressed as a try-and-error approach by the government on a sensitive matter that calls for seriousness.