Mining can unlock potential of women in Kenya

Alaka Lugonzo

The development of the mining sector can potentially transform lives in resource-rich developing countries. It can drive economic growth, create jobs and potentially eradicate poverty.

For women, the extractives sector can provide opportunities for better livelihood such as increased employment opportunities, access to financing, business ownership and the expanded investment in the community.

Women-led businesses can thrive in the extractives value chain. It has been proven that investing and working with women guarantees a return on investment, both at a domestic and a commercial level. However, many of these opportunities, workplace or otherwise do not materialise into tangible possibilities.

In Kenya, the upsurge in mining has been gaining traction since 2013 with Kenya’s first ever large-scale mine endeavour, the “Kwale Mineral Sands Project” by Base Titanium. The government reiterates that mining will contribute to the GDP through foreign direct investment as the mining companies offer valuable skills training for employees and outstanding return to the shareholders.

According to a study conducted in 2017 by Adam Smith International in collaboration with International Women in Mining, globally, the direct participation of women in large-scale mining activities along the value chain is less than 10 per cent.

Women in management and leadership positions are at a dismal five per cent in mining companies in the world. These statistics are informed by stereotypes and the minimal formal training for women on specialised technical skills required by the sector.

Coupled with the lack of fair employment and career advancement policies, the lack of a proper working environment such as lack of changing and childcare facilities results in the increase of the earning potential gap and gender disparity.

In this regard, Base Titanium is setting the pace on gender inclusion in mining companies in Africa. Their Kwale Mineral Sands Project consists of a workforce that is 16 per cent female while women in management positions stand at an impressive 30 per cent.

Total inclusion and equity of women in the extractives sector is synonymous with enabling regulatory and policy frameworks. The Mining Act 2016 which has been described as the most progressive mining legislation in Africa, has been heralded as presenting opportunities for gender equity.

The Association of Women in Extractives in Kenya (AWEIK) has been working closely with the government and private investors to ensure gender inclusivity in the workspace especially in mining companies.

AWEIK has done this through the provision of advanced training and education skills to leverage professional opportunities and generate timely and relevant information such as entry-level points into the sector for women through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related courses.

In conclusion, mining can unlock the potential of women and it is important to reiterate that women’s empowerment is more than their increase in the sector. Empowerment means equal pay and opportunities, better working conditions, access to finance and inclusivity in decision-making. – The writer is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.