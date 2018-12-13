Solar energy can revolutionise water management

Hosea Kili

Water wars have taken new dimensions pitting counties against each other and sometimes the National government. Water scarcity has also fuelled inter-ethnic conflict which has led to needless loss of life.

The Constitution acknowledges that access to clean and safe water in adequate quantities is a basic human right and assigns the responsibility for water supply to the 47 counties. Achieving the constitutional requirement requires a deliberate effort geared towards the development and expansion of the sector.

Kenya is water scarce. The renewable water per capita in Kenya averages 667 cubic metres per year (as at 2014), against the United Nations, recommended a minimum of 1,000 cubic metres annually. Innovative steps to support the implementation of the Water Act of 2016, which aligned the regulation, management, and development of water resources to the Constitution, will catalyse achievement of Kenya’s Vision 2030 ‘water and sanitation for all’ target.

The availability of water in rural areas has also been one of the greatest challenges with shortage affecting supply for consumption, irrigation and for animal use. In many communities, groundwater and community water pans are the primary solutions to the biting challenge.

Water is usually extracted and delivered through pumps, which use either electricity or diesel to fuel their systems. These systems not only require costly, regular servicing and the purchasing of fuel, but they also emit carbon dioxide polluting the atmosphere.

After years of research and technological advances, it has proven to be operationally, financially, and environmentally sustainable to turn to solar energy.

In recent years, the cost of solar technology has dropped by up to 80 per cent. These panels now have a longer lifespan of around 25 years, requiring little maintenance throughout this time. These factors have made Solar Water Pumping a viable way to expand energy access across communities.

Solar pumps provide an environment-friendly and low-maintenance means to pump water to cities and towns, irrigation schemes, industrial companies and homeowners. Water companies on average spend between Sh3 million to over Sh10 million per month depending on the distance, gravity pull and terrain.

After the initial investment in the pump system, the operating cost of pumping water is close to zero, enabling farmers and consumers to pump as much as they want at no marginal cost. The payback period for the solar solution is between four and seven years depending on the number of boreholes or pumping stations.

The growing availability of solar water pumps today offers communities a viable alternative to dependence on fossil fuel or grid electricity. One trend is the rapid rollout of solar-powered irrigation in some countries, with the triple aim of strengthening water, energy and food security.

It is estimated that about 90 per cent of Kenya’s rural population depends on firewood, out of which only four per cent have a constant supply of electricity. Charcoal, firewood, paraffin and LPG gas are widely used for home cooking.

About 87 per cent use kerosene for lighting. While relatively limited, experience in several countries shows how solar irrigation pumps can make farmers more resilient against the erratic shifts in rainfall patterns caused by climate change or the unreliable supply and high costs of fossil fuels needed to operate water pumps.

Morocco, for example, expects to install more than 100,000 solar pumps by 2020. Similarly, Egypt is implementing a programme of desert agriculture, involving the irrigation of 630,000 hectares with solar technology. Such initiatives will replace polluting and expensive diesel pumps, and offer a new option to farmers who lack access to energy grids.

This brings to the forefront the importance of developing “smart” subsidy schemes, where farmers can benefit from increased yield/income. Such subsidy programmes can allow farmers to sell excess energy generated back to the grid.

In areas where water is scarce, the government could reduce equipment subsidies and encourage farmers to generate solar power for sale to the grid, like a cash crop in order to repay their portion of the loan. Policymakers also have a chance to shape how solar irrigation technology evolves and introduce incentives to protect groundwater supplies.

Feed-in pricing and the development of “smart” subsidies are a few of the solutions to mitigate water overuse while encouraging the uptake of a cleaner and more reliable water technology. – The writer is the Group Managing Director of the County Pension Fund.