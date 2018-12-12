Cops arrest woman over popular TV actor killing

Police in Mlolongo, Machakos county arrested a woman in connection with the killing of a popular television actor Jamal Nussul Gaddafi on Tuesday night.

The woman identified as Grace Kananu Namu aged 40, was arrested at Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River after she allegedly sought treatment for her slain lover.

It was reported that the two were partying at a hotel in Mlolongo town when a quarrel ensued between them before Kananu stabbed the 39-year-old KTN actor with a kitchen knife.

“The lady was arrested as she was rushing him to the hospital by the deceased’s car. We managed to place her in custody and recovered the killer weapon as we process her for arraignment in court to face murder charges” said Athi River police boss Sharma Wario

The incident was reported at Athi River police station under OB No 08/12/12/2018 at 06.15am by a Good Samaritan prompting police to swiftly move to the scene of the crime. According to Wario, the nature of the disagreement between the duo is not yet clear adding that police are trying to unearth the puzzle.