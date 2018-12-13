MPs urge State to hire more teachers

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A National Assembly committee has expressed concern over the shortage of teachers in most public schools. The team has also raised queries over the distribution of teachers in various schools saying some areas have more teachers than others.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly last week, the Departmental Committee on Education and Research chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, the team wants the Education ministry to allocate more funds to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for recruitment of teachers.

According to the committee, TSC should continuously recruit teachers to bridge the deficit and also share out those available equitably to benefit all. “There is a widespread shortage of teachers in most public schools. Some parts of the country are somehow neglected,”

The committee’s recommendations came hardly a day after Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed admitted that there is an acute shortage of teachers in the country.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Education and Research on Tuesday, she said currently in primary school there is a shortage of 34, 000 teachers and in secondary school, there is a shortage 87,000 teachers to get to the ratio of 1:40. “As we talk today, we have a shortage of 114,000 teachers so that we can meet the internationally acceptable standards.”

On the posting of teachers to hardship areas, the committee urged teachers not to complain whenever they are posted in any hardship area as their letters of appointment bind them to serve anywhere in Kenya.

According to the committee, teachers are always informed of the contents of their appointment letters beforehand and thus have the option of turning down the employment offer.