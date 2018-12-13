Mixed reactions greet shelving of curriculum

Alvin Mwangi and Matthew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

The government could soon be at loggerheads with education stakeholders following the announcement by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed that the government has suspended implementation of the new curriculum.

Both Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) now accuses Amina of confusing teachers, parents and publishers at a time when most of them were geared towards the rollout of the new curriculum next month.

Speaking on phone to People Daily, Kuppet secretary general Akello Misori said that the government has not shown any goodwill to promote education in the county saying as a union, they were opposed to the decision.

“It appears there is no goodwill from the government to promote education,” Misori said. With the world going the digital way, he said the union fully supports the new curriculum as it equips learners with more skills which are required in the job market.

“We have numerous challenges and some of them can be solved through new skills acquired,” he said. Kuppet sentiments were supported by Knut which said that Amina could be working under pressure from the Executive.

“If they stop at this stage, I am even suspecting that we will end up killing the curriculum completely and continue with the 8-4-4 system,” a Knut official John Machio said. The unionists accused Amina of not consulting all stakeholders before making the decision.

However, Parents Teachers Association’s (PTA) have different views saying there could be challenges that prompted Amina to stop the implementation of the curriculum. PTA chair Nicholas Maiyo asked the government not to suspend the implementation of Grade 123 which has commenced in some schools.

On Tuesday, Amina, while appearing before Senate Education committee chaired by Senator Margaret Kamar said the launch of the new curriculum was rushed adding that the State decided to stop it to allow for more time for the stakeholders to do extensive research.

However, she said those who had started the programme will not be affected as they will continue using the 8-4-4 programme. “We will roll out the new curriculum in January because we must hold a conference before then. As for now, we are not completely ready to roll it out,” she said.