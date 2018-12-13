North Coast hotel bookings continue to swell, but…

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Malindi and Watamu tourism and hospitality industry players are recording occupancy rates as high as 80 per cent ahead of the Christmas festive season.

Marcello Bozzuto, sales manager (Kenya), Plan Hotel Hospitality Group) of Malindi, says: “Our hotel has been fully booked meaning that this December is busier than the rest. The arrival of new flights has eased transport especially in Malindi and brought more tourists”.

Malindi town lies at the centre of a strip of idyllic tropical beaches offering visitors a wide range of world-class resorts and quiet, relaxing hideaways. Further south, the sleepy village of Watamu is fronted by wide white beaches. This tranquil haven is home to several resorts and many private guesthouses scattered through forests and along deserted shores.

A marine national park has been established at Watamu, an ideal day trip for divers and snorkellers alike. However, the gateway to the North Coast is Mombasa, although some visitors fly directly to Malindi.

According to Bruno Piarulli, general manager Lonno Lodge at Watamu beach, the tourist season is doing great despite “ups and downs, depending on holidays or seasons”.

He says 2018 has seen a good increase in the number of tourists coming to the charming lodge compared to 2017. “But I can’t assure you this to be the situation at other properties, possibly they experienced different numbers,” he says.

“Our ocean lodge is tiny, so we’re not really affected by the number of flights from Nairobi, but having Malindi become an international airport (even for small aeroplanes would change the rules of the game. Let’s see if 2019 will bring such good news,” he says.

However, he regrets that the recent kidnapping of an Italian aid worker does not help the international market to opt to visit Kenya. “Right now, we’re more focused on her personal situation than the cancellations. Tourists will come back later on, no problem,” he says.