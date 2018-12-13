Coast air fares rise as hotels fully booked

Harriet James and Boniface Musangi @harriet86jim/PeopleDailyKe

The trap is set for domestic tourists planning to buy return airfares from Nairobi to Mombasa during this festive season.

Average return tickets over Christmas and New Year holidays between Nairobi and Mombasa have crept up from Sh10,000 to Sh15,000, with some carriers already offering late booking at as high as Sh30,000 return. Most airlines are waiting for news of full December and January month bookings by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) operators to raise ticket prices.

Pride Inn Hotels Group Managing Director, Hasnain Noorani says there has been a spike in hotel bookings made by local holidaymakers on the back of an increased number of budget carriers flying to Mombasa. “There is a correlation between the transport industry and hospitality.

For the longest time, the transport industry has been the principal driving force behind local tourism. The number of airline users has increased, resulting in decreases in airfares resulting from the increase in a number of budgets carries to and fro Mombasa,” said Noorani.

Additional budget flights have been picking up following the lapse and withdrawal of travel advisories issued by Western countries and the prevailing peaceful environment.

In September, local carrier Silverstone Air Services intensified competition on the Nairobi-Mombasa route with the launch of direct flights between the two cities, targeting tourists flying to the Coast. Its entry, along with competitors in recent times, triggered further cuts in airfares on the busy route.

Silverstone’s marketing manager Patrick Oketch says they have increased the number of flights this season to the Coast because of the rising number of tourists (both domestic and international). “We usually liaise with hotels during the low season and from that, we have realised that the increase in flights has brought about a large number of travellers due to ease in transport and the affordable fares,” he says.

Fly Tristar Services also made its debut to the Coast with a promise of unrivalled air services as it sorts to slice the growing number of locals who travel by air.

Compared to last year, a low-cost regional carrier, JamboJet has also seen an increase in bookings to the coastal destinations – Mombasa, Malindi and Ukunda. “In addition to meeting this demand, we have boosted our frequencies to offer flexibility and flight variety to our customers. We have increased our frequencies to Mombasa from 38 to 49 flights, which translates to seven frequencies daily, an additional 1,092 seats weekly,” says the JamboJet marketing team in Mombasa.

The Coast is also celebrating the timely launch last weekend of direct flights from Doha in Qatar to Mombasa by Qatar Airways. The carrier landed with 150 visitors on board, heralding another good season for the sector over the festive season.

Qatar Airways will be operating four weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) to Mombasa, bringing the number of weekly flights between Doha and Kenya to a total of 25. It is expected to be delivering 500 tourists every week to the Coast.

Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) chairman Mohamed Hersi said the launch is a great opportunity to connect Mombasa with Doha, creating a big expectation on the sector come next year.

“The full revival of the sector will help in the revival of the Coast region’s economy, creating jobs for residents who suffered after the drop of sector some years back,” he said.

According to Diana Amayi, sales manager at Swahili Beach Resort, the arrival of more airline options has made it easier for travellers to spend their holiday at the Coast.

“The year has been busier since last year was uncertain with the elections and stuff. Airlines still need to create better rates for the festive season though we must agree that the growth has also increased our sales. People fear the ferry traffic during the festive season,” she says.