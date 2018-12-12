KenGen shareholders raise concerns over KP debt

Fred Aminga @faminga

Shareholders of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) yesterday raised concerns over delayed payments from Kenya Power (KP) during the firm’s annual general meeting.

KP, which is charged with the responsibility to buy Kenya’s generated power mix of hydro, thermal, wind and geothermal from KenGen and other independent power producers (IPP) for onward transmission and sale, is supposed to pay KenGen monthly. The power distributor, which in the past failed to pay KenGen for electricity supplied, had led to KenGen classifying some of the debts as doubtful.

Kenya Power fine

At one point, KenGen’s revenues stood at Sh45.3 billion during the year to June 30, which led to KP being fined Sh1 billion for flouting a 40-day window limit for paying debts during the year ended June 2018. KP even issued a profit warning but made no reference to the payment to KenGen.

The shareholders’ concerns were confirmed as the Ministry of Energy has to come in and intervene as peacemaker between the two critical power sector players in the country.

“We want to know if we risk losing our money to the company (KP) which has been in trouble recently,” said John Muturi, a shareholder, during the meeting at Kasarani Gymnasium.

But KenGen managing director and chief executive Rebecca Miano said KP is ring-fenced in an agreement and there is no danger of KenGen losing the cash, adding that it has since started meeting its monthly obligations as due.

“We have a repayment plan and at the close of the year we had Sh22 billion outstanding which has since gone down to Sh15 billion,” she said.

During the year under review, there was a six per cent increase in units of electricity sold from 7,556 gigawatts hour (Gwh) in 2017 to 7,989Gwh.

Revenue improved from Sh43.432 billion in the previous year to Sh45.29 billion due to improved evacuation of geothermal and thermal power to mitigate low hydro experienced in 2017 on account of drought.