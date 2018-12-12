Makeover for Kenyan coins as CBK unveils new currency

Zachary Ochuodho and Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKe

The long wait for new-generation currency is over after Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) yesterday issued coins that are consistent with requirements of the Constitution effectively ending an eight-year delay.

The new gazetted Sh1, Sh5, Sh10 and Sh20 coins, which began to circulate yesterday, have features that make them accessible to visually impaired people and don’t bear portraits of former presidents.

Since the introduction of Kenyan notes and coins in 1966, portraits of former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Arap Moi have been the face of local currency but the Constitution now prohibits the use of a person’s portrait; hence the new currency bears the images that symbolise the country’s heritage.

“Indeed, the choice of the main theme ‘Kenya Reborn and Prosperity’ is a true reflection of the spirit of our Constitution and Kenya’s development goals as outlined in Vision 2030,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday when he spoke at the unveiling ceremony at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The President said the new- generation coins honour the wishes of the people of Kenya in regard to their national currency, as expressed in the Constitution.

“I am happy to note that the public aspirations and views were considered by the Central Bank of Kenya when selecting the features to be depicted in our National coinage,” said the President.

CBK is yet to unveil new-generation notes after the High Court allowed the bank to award printing tender to British firm De La Rue in October.

The coins feature Kenya’s rich wildlife heritage with Sh1 bearing the image of a giraffe; Sh5 (rhino); Sh10 (lion) and Sh20 (elephant).

“A nation’s currency is not merely an instrument for exchange of value. Beyond being a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account ,the motifs and design elements in currencies present a unique way of recording history, celebrating a country’s diverse culture or natural environment,” said the President.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said the bank had invited the public to provide their views on the elements that they desired on the coins.

“Having consulted widely, CBK considered and selected the most appropriate elements, the design features that best meet CBK’s technical requirements, serve the public aspirations, and capture the spirit of the Constitution,” Dr Njoroge said.

He said the old-generation coins will be phased out gradually and will circulate alongside the new ones.

Yesterday’s launch effectively marked the start of the drawing of the curtain on Kenya’s history of the Head of State featuring on notes and coins

The portrait of Jomo Kenyatta appeared on all coins — 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and Sh1 and Sh2 — between 1967 and 1978 with that one of former President Moi coming in from 1980 to 2005.

The 25 cents coins and Sh2 were phased out in 1969 and 1971 respectively. In 1985, the government introduced the Sh5 coin followed by the introduction of Sh10 coin in 1994. The Sh20 coin made its way into circulation in 1998.

Exactly 15 years ago, to mark 40 years of independence, a new Sh40 coin bearing the potrait of former president Mwai Kibaki was launched. In 2005, CBK introduced a new coin series that restored the portrait of Kenyatta.

During the event, Uhuru called on banks to find new innovative ways of supporting the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

“Avail more credit to SMEs. They are the ones who create jobs and guarantee you good returns,” said the President. He said banks should know that the days when only big borrowers were trusted to be secure are long gone.

During the event Uhuru, received a dummy cheque for Shs 800 million from the bank for dividends that were remitted to the government on November 12.