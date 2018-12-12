Top-flight clubs are thrown into disarray after KPL bans several grounds

Kenya Premier League (KPL) has thrown the spanner into the works towards the 2018/19 top-tier league after either banning or suspending stadia that do not meet the required standards.

KPL stadia safety and security committee led by its chairman Eric Oloo made the damning decision after touring several stadia across the country and whose facilities were found wanting.

Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo ground which was commissioned on July 31, 2015 is among those that have borne the greatest brunt of the sanctions due to increasing lack of security and hosting games at undesired times.

Committee secretary GM Ottieno while confirming the development said midmorning KPL matches at Toyoyo coupled with lawlessness conspired to have the facility struck off the list of those eligible to host the top-tier action.

“SportPesa Premier League is the senior-most league in the country and we cannot allow matches to be held at that particular time as if this is a Division Two or Three league. The official time to host the matches is 3pm,” said Ottieno.

He also said Toyoyo has in the recent past had the infamy of lack of security which resulted in fans shying away from attending matches there.

Mumias Complex, Ruaraka, Chemelil Complex and Sudi Stadium have also been suspended until they meet the requirements tabled by the committee.

The authorities at Kenyatta Stadium in Mchakos have been instructed to improve the drainage system lest the facility is also suspended while Ruaraka and Thika have been extradited due to deplorable playing surface. Mumias and Chemelil have been blacklisted due to overgrown grass.

“The facilities at Mumias and Chemelil are in a state of neglect including overgrown grass in the surrounding areas which can be a breeding ground of snakes thus putting the lives of players, officials and fans at risk,” said Ottieno.

For a long time, Thika sub county stadium, formerly Thika Municipal Stadium and which is the home ground of Thika United and Bidco United has been described as a time bomb due to its poor condition which makes players prone to injuries.

“It’s bad to say the least. Pools of water form everywhere whenever it rains while the goal area is uneven besides the un-proportional posts,” said Ottieno of the Thika facility.

He further said a tour was also conducted at Mbaraki Sports ground which is the home venue of Bandari and while the playing surface meets the threshold, the committee wants the private club to strengthen the perimeter fence whose section was destroyed by fans at the weekend.