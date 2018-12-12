Consolidated Bank survive Left Foot relegation

Consolidated Bank have a fighting chance after surviving relegation from the Division One league of the competitive Left Foot Sports at the weekend.

The bankers finished 11th in the 14-team log and only managed to accumulate five points from 20 of the league matches. The former had in previous year finished in the top four.

“It’s a relief we have survived the axe this season. We are used to challenging for the championship but the league is more competitive now than it has ever been. We will regroup and come back stronger next season,” said Consolidated Bank team captain Wycliffe Wanjie.

Black Diamond Club, Hurlingham FC, Sumo Insurance Agents were all relegated after finishing 12th,13th and 14th on the table standings respectively. Meanwhile, West Ham United are the new champions of the league after successfully collecting 56 points from 20 competitive matches.

The champions were closely trailed by former cup holders Madaraka United who lifted the trophy twice in a row in 2016 and 2017. Amiran Kenya Limited came in third with 35 points as Davis and Shirtliff Limited settled for fourth spot on 32 points. Rapid Communication and Schindler finished fifth and sixth with 31 and 25 points respectively.