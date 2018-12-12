KPA, Equity begin third battle for KBF women’s league title in Mombasa

After 10 months of doing battle, it is time for trial by fire for the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women’s league finalists Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank Hawks as they jump off the finals series today at Makande Hall in Mombasa.

In a repeat of the last two finals, both sides face off in the best-of-five series as KPA look to defend their title and take their trophy count to 12.

Hawks, under the tutelage of David Maina, are looking to clinch their second national title, having won their maiden trophy in 2016.

The two sides have met thrice in 2018, Equity winning twice. The dockers won the regular league first leg match in Mombasa while Equity won the return leg at United States International University-Africa.

Maina’s charges also thrashed KPA for their maiden FIBA Africa Zone Five title in Dar es Salaam in September.

“We have prepared well for the series and we will take one match at a time. We hope to win at least one game in Mombasa. A Game One win would be perfect as it will give us the morale to fight for the title. The finals are a different ball game all together and we start the series with this in mind,” said Maina.

The bankers might miss the services of Hilda Indasi whom Maina says has struggled with an injury and sees it wise to sit her out.

“She is one of our best players and her absence might be felt. However, we have to review her injury on Wednesday morning as it has been persistent,” added Maina.

KPA have lost three of their main players since their win against Equity with coach Antony Ojukwu admitting that his side has struggled without them.

Star forward Felmas Adhiambo left before the second leg tipped off for a basketball scholarship in the USA while Betty Kananu and Seline Okumu moved to the bankers’ side in September, just days to the Zone Five competition.