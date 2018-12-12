Keitany, Kipruto keep fingers crossed as New York Awards approach

New York marathon champion Mary Keitany and World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto are keeping their fingers crossed ahead of tomorrow’s 2018 New York Road Runners Pro Performer of The Year Awards where they are among the nominees.

Keitany has claimed four of the last five New York Marathon titles while winning silver in the other and she hopes that impressive record will help her win the award.

“I am so happy to be nominated for the first time and I’m hoping to win the award though it will be challenging,” said Keitany.

The 36-year-old, who hails from Elgeyo Marakwet County, first run in New York in 2011 where she finished third before making amends three years later by claiming the title in a time of 2:25:07. She defended her title in 2015, clocking 2:24:25 and then made it a hat-trick in 2016 (2:24:26) a second slower than her time the previous year.

A fourth stab at the title did not go to plan as Keitany finished second behind Englishwoman Shalane Flanagan last year but she used that disappointment to reignite her appetite for the New York title this year, winning it in 2:22:48 early last month.

Meanwhile, Iten-based Kipruto, who was recently nominated for the 2018 IAAF Male Rising Star Award, which was won by pole vaulter Armand Duplantis from Sweden, also hopes to be crowned.

The two Kenyan athletes will battle it out with Ethiopia’s Buze Diriba, Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni, Jenny Simpson and Ben True all from USA.