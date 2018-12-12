Kabras, Impala the only unbeaten sides, KCB escape Quins scare

Kabras Sugar and Impala Saracens are the only unbeaten teams in the Kenya Cup so far after Nondescripts surrendered their perfect run on match day four.

Last season’s runners-up Kabras made it four straight wins with a 62-13 demolition of Strathmore Leos at Madaraka grounds at the weekend to bag their fourth bonus points win for 20-points at the top of the 12-team table.

The sugar millers have Impala for company in the unbeaten club after the Sarries downed Mean Machine 19-22 at RFUEA grounds to displace Nondies in second place with 17 points.

Impala took advantage of Nondies slip up at the Jamhuri ASK grounds where Mwamba handed them their first defeat of the season in what was a tight contest that ended 13-12 in favour of the Black Shirts.

Nondies had looked like the team to beat this season after three straight wins including a memorable match day two victory over champions KCB that ended the bankers’ 20-month unbeaten run but Mwamba handed them a reality check. Eugene Nzioki put on a man of the match performance, slotting in a decisive penalty for the 13-12 win against a 14-man Nondescripts who had a player sent off.

Meanwhile KCB coach Curtis Olago has called on his charges to embrace quick starts if they are to defend their title. The bankers had to come from behind to beat Kenya Harlequins 23-13 and although delighted with the response, Olago wants his team to avoid slow starts.

“They defended well but in that first half we wasted chances. We took a lot of time to score and we will work on getting first out of the blocks,” said Olago.

His Harlequins counterpart Charles Cardovillis was left to rue the missed opportunity, saying: “KCB scored an easy try just before the break and they came back strongly in the first 10 minutes of the second half. We will go back to the drawing board and make sure we get the right combinations because as the coach, I take full responsibility. We will work on the combinations so that we get it right next weekend against Nondies.”