Nine girls’ schools nominated for Mombasa Soya gala

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSports11

Nine institutions have made it to the preliminary list of nominees for Girls School of the Year ahead of the 2018 edition of Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) slated for January 11 at Fort Jesus, Mombasa.

The list is dominated by schools which competed in the National Secondary School Term One Games and proceeded to the East Africa showpiece in Musanze, Rwanda.

They include Kaya Tiwi, Moi Girls Kamusinga, Trans Nzoia Mixed, St Anne’s Sega Girls, Tigoi Girls and Butere High School. Others who made the list are Kwanthanze, Kwale Girls and Soweto Academy. To make the cut, Trans Nzoia Mixed reclaimed the national girl’s hockey title and went on to win the East Africa Games in Rwanda.

Kaya Tiwi meanwhile, won national titles in both basketball and netball and grabbed bronze in basketball. They were also placed fifth in netball at the East Africa competitions.

Kwanthanze were the volleyball champions at both national and regional level and their handball team finished third at the nationals.

Kwale won their first national football title in their second appearance and went on to make it a double by winning the East Africa trophy.

Sega made the cut after their handball side finished second at the nationals and third in Rwanda, while their volleyball team reached the Nyanza regional stage.

The outfit from Siaya played second fiddle to Moi Girls Kamusinga who recaptured the national handball gong and settled for silver in Rwanda.

In their maiden appearance at the national stage, Butere made it to the basketball finals but settled for silver and placed seventh at the regional games while Tigoi grabbed double silver medals in hockey—finishing second behind Trans Nzoia Mixed—both at the national and East Africa stages.

The school’s basketball teams were finalists in the Western region games, where they lost to Butere. Kibra-based volleyball side Soweto Academy positioned second at the nationals and fifth in East Africa.