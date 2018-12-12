Local legislators prove too good for their regional counterparts

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSports11

Kenya clinched the overall title after putting up a sterling performance in athletics to wrestle it from Uganda who were the defending champions at the just-concluded East African Legislative Assembly games in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Kenya’s team dominated almost all the athletics disciplines that saw the Kenya members of parliament take over the athletics trophy. In golf, Kenya emerged champs after beating Uganda their only opponents in the game by 101 points against Uganda’s 92 points.

Kenya’s team was led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and consisted of Caleb Kositany, Senator Charles Kibiru, Mugambi and Senator Njeru Ndwiga. Kega posted 36 points; Kositany came second with 33 points while Kibiru posted 32 points. Mugambi and Ndwiga had 29 and 24 points respectively.

Uganda team was led by Asumwe Evelyn who posted 34 points, Otto Odongo 30 points, General Ivan Koreta 28 points, Katooto Hatib 24points and Mwine Sheila 21points.

In athletics, Kenya had a clean sweep of the 4x400m men’s race; handed a resounding victory in the women’s and men’s tug-of-war; came out victorious in the men’s 100m and also triumphed in both the men’s and women’s walking races.

It all started with Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), who outclassed his opponents in the 100m to clinch the first title of the day.

Musyoka popularly known as ‘Kawaya’ began the race as an underdog ahead of his counterparts, but quickly pulled a surprise by clocking 1.20 at the finish line in. Then came the 800m men’s team that comprised Patrick Mariru (Laikipia) and Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central), who took position two and three in a race won by Uganda.

However, the icing on the cake for Team Kenya came in the 4x400m relay men’s that comprised a strong squad of Dan Wanyama (Webuye), Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Charles Ngusya (Mwingi South) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay, Senate)who did not disappoint after they won the race with ease.

The title race started with Munyaka who set the pace and then handed the baton to Kajwang who stretched the margin from their Ugandan, EALA, Tanzania and Burundi counterparts. Kajwang then handed over the baton to Nguna who did a superb job before resting it on the hands of Wanyama who delivered a killer push that gave the Kenyan team the much deserved victory.