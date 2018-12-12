People DailySports

Pumped up Naushad leaves nothing to chance

Rodgers Ndegwa December 12, 2018
Dinesh Varsani and Paras Patel who are seeking to end the season on a high take part in a past event in Kilifi. Photo/ONIFACE MSANGI

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Former Coast champion and series leader Naushad Kara Lota is leaving nothing to chance ahead of the season ending Mombasa Motor Club Rally slated for Mombasa Cement Limited’s new track in North Coast on December 15.

Naushad,  a diehard Subaru stalwart, will reunite with recently crowned KNRC Division Two and S Class champion Adnan Din. Adnan guided Sohanjeet Singh Puee to their fairytale double KNRC success. Sohanjeet will not be entering the MMC event though.

“I would have loved to enter in the last MMC round as it is always a well organised and fun event but unfortunately I have other commitments. However, I would like to wish the entrants the best of luck and I’m sure they will enjoy the event and drive flat out as always,” said Sohan, one of the fastest rising KNRC youngsters from.the ever green MMC stable.

Naushad, who is seeking to recuperate the MMC title, had this to say: ‘It will be quite exciting to recapture the title on homestretch, and a great pleasure reuniting with Adnan. Our Subaru project has indeed come to fruition and I wish to thank the team for their dedication and levelheadedness.”

Also in the MMC night rally mix is the Subaru GC8 Team  DnA duo.DnA duo of Arjun and Dinesh are currently working round the clock to complete the double Subaru N10 project well in time for the 2019 season.

Arjun Pattni: Yes, we are looking forward to more action on the KNRC front next year as we are building two new N10s for  the season. We started this project last month, hopefully they’ll be ready by end  month.”Yalfa team KNRC Division 2 duo of Ammar Haq and Victor Okundu as well as Coast Pekee’s Izzy Mirza are undecided on the event. Kamlesh Panya who is also out of town is also skipping the season ender.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Varsani will be aiming to finish the year on a high when the season-ending Mombasa Motor Club Night Rally brings the 2018  Coast Rally Championship to its conclusion.

