‘Faith at Work’ conference brings together Christians to end corruption

George Kebaso @Morarak

A forum bringing together Christians at Strathmore University during the ‘Faith at Work’ conference endorsed efforts geared towards making Kenya a better country with Christian values. Carolyne Mbanacho, the Chief Executive Officer of Imani Works said Christian values go beyond mere campaigns.

“It’s more of what really God commands us to do. And as a result, we need to continue asking ourselves how as Christians we can enrich our values at the job market that enables us to grow economy – and with an estimated 43 million Kenyans participating in the Christian faith, I believe we can concur this vice of corruption and make our country a better place to work, do business and live in,” she said during an interview.

She said connecting faith from religion into the workplace; from Sunday to Monday, would make the required difference in the marketplace, and in the process help Kenyans to explore credible ways of expanding their income ventures.

“But first of all we need to ask ourselves, who leads? Who makes that difference?” she noted. She noted that the efforts could be enriched by the current population of 50 million with Christianity being the predominant religion followed by about 85 per cent of the total population.

“However, it is sad that despite these numbers, Kenya was recently ranked 143 out of 180 in the world corruption index. If this statistics are anything to go by, there is need for key catalyst in conveying the message from this conference to deal with the high unethical standards that have hampered the growth of our economy,” she added.

The idea of using people with grounded Christian values to bring the desired change is based on the fact that most of the people spend 70 percent of their lives at work and therefore a need to utilize them to make a difference, starting from the workplace.

“Hence let’s make a difference in a Godly way through lessons from the conference and finally we create a lifestyle out of it,” she added. In the latest Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) Corruption index Survey it shows an increase in public interest in the fight against corruption.