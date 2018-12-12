CS blames pupils for ‘poor’ Form One choices

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The government yesterday exonerated itself from any wrong- doing with regards to Form One selection and instead blamed candidates for the schools they had chosen.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed said the ministry used laid out criteria comprising merit, choice, equity and affirmative action in placing candidates.

“The criteria we used was very objective. Yes, there were some concerns but we did our best and that is why we did only one selection and not two,” she said.

Appearing before the Senate committee on Education and Research, Amina said some pupils under estimated their potential when they were making their school choices.

In regard to pupils selecting lower schools, she said her office is handling 16 cases where students who applied for sub-county schools want to be enrolled to national schools.

She said schools such as Pangani Girls had 71,000 requests yet it has a capacity of 336 pupils, Kapsabet Boys’ got 62,000 requests but with a capacity of accommodating 400 pupils, while Alliance High School had 10,000 requests with a capacity of 420.

In addition, she said schools in Nairobi County had 37,000 slots yet 54,000 pupils had applied. Principle Secretary Belio Kipsang said they are receiving more complaints from some parents and pupils because some of the choices they had made were extremely competitive.