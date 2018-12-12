All ready for great day, says Kibicho

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Government has assured elaborate measures have been put in place to ensure the 55th Jamhuri Day celebrations run smoothly today.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho made a final inspection of the newly refurbished Nyayo stadium where the national day will be marked and presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 30,000-seater stadium is expected to be filled to capacity, and Kibicho assured that nothing has been left to chance in as far as security is concerned.

“We have ensured that everything is on course, the dais is ready … we have checked on both the hardware and software components of the event including the dress rehearsals and we are satisfied,” he said.