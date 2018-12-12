Cotu rejects plan to deduct workers pay for housing plan

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Central Organisation of Trade Unions has rejected plans to deduct 1.5 per cent of workers’ salaries to finance low-cost housing in Kenya.

Speaking yesterday, secretary general Francis Atwoli said despite President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing a directive on July 5, this year to Housing Principal secretary Charles Hinga to constitute a board that would discuss how the deductions will be used, Hinga has never held wider consultations with the workers.

“We want to know who will be involved in this deduction exercise. Nobody should just wake up and say I want your shilling,” said Atwoli. He threatened to go to court if employers start making the deductions.

Court action

“Come January no single cent from our 2.5 million workers will be deducted to fund the housing project,” he said. Last week, Kenya National Union of Teachers also rejected plans to have teachers deducted the 1.5 per cent, saying they are already poorly paid.