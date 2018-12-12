NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Cotu rejects plan to deduct workers pay for housing plan

People Daily December 12, 2018
Cotu Secretary general Francis Atwoli. Photo/Gerald Githana

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Central Organisation of  Trade Unions  has rejected plans to deduct 1.5 per cent of workers’ salaries  to finance low-cost housing in Kenya.

Speaking yesterday, secretary general Francis Atwoli said despite President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing a directive on July 5, this year to Housing Principal secretary Charles Hinga to constitute a board that would discuss how the deductions will be used, Hinga has never held wider consultations with the workers.

“We want to know who will be involved in this deduction exercise. Nobody should just wake up and say I want your shilling,” said Atwoli. He threatened to go to court if employers start making the deductions.

Court action

“Come January no single cent from our 2.5 million workers will be deducted to fund the housing project,” he said. Last week, Kenya National Union of Teachers  also rejected  plans to have teachers deducted the 1.5 per cent, saying they are already poorly paid.

