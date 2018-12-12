Lawyer accuses Supreme Court of bias, bending law

The Supreme Court yesterday came under attack from Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi (pictured) for allegedly bowing to political pressure and acting under State control to bend the law.

Ahmednassir said he faced “a moral and ethical dilemma” to represent clients before the Bench he accused of “bias and turning the law upside down.”

Chief Justice David Maraga kicked up the storm when he asked the former Law Society of Kenya chair to substantiate claims that the court appeared to have made three previous decisions involving two Iranians, who were charged but acquitted of terrorism-related charges, based on political considerations.

“Are you saying that if we disagree with you, we are pandering to political pressure? posed Maraga.

“I am saying that … you allowed the State to illegally detain two people who had been acquitted of criminal charges,” Ahmednassir replied.

Justice Mohamed Ibrahim told the lawyer that the court was offended by 15 paragraphs of his written submissions and wanted to expunge them from the record. However, Ahmednasir insisted that they formed part of the court record and could not be excluded.

The storm came up in an appeal in which the prosecution is seeking to overturn the January 16 decision by the Court of Appeal quashing the conviction of the two foreigners and 15-year jail-terms imposed on them for allegedly concealing 15kg of RDX explosives they allegedly planned to use to bomb the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi in 2012.