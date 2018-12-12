Arrest order for former KPC boss

The Anti-Corruption Court yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against for former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) managing director Charles Tanui and eight others for failing to appear in court to answer to charges of conspiracy to defraud the company more than Sh659.9 million.

Milimani chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti issued the orders following an application by the prosecution, through Samuel Owiti, to issue the arrest order against suspects Tanui, Phillip Kimeu, Bramwel Juma, Charles Ochieng, Aero Dispenser Valves Limited, John Waka, Francis Obure, Berly Khasinah, Jim Yuke and his company Allied Inspection and Testing Inc after they failed to appear in court as required.

The move came after seven of their co-accused—Francis Githaiga, Samuel Odoyo, Nicholas Gitobu, Peter Gaitho, Jane Jesanai, Charles Maitai and Emilio Mwangi—were arrested and charged yesterday.

They were released on a Sh2 million cash bail each. In his ruling, Ogoti ordered them to deposit their passports with the court.

He further barred the KPC employees from accessing their former offices pending hearing and determination of the case, among other conditions.

The prosecution of the 18 suspects comes a day after five KPC officials including former MD Joe Sang were on Monday charged over the Sh1.9 billion Kisumu oil jetty scandal.