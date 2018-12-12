Ruto welcome to Nyanza, say ODM legislators

Some members of the National Assembly yesterday said they have no problem with Deputy President William Ruto accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Nyanza tour, which starts tomorrow.

Addressing the press yesterday, six MPs from Nyanza region said the President is free to choose whom he wants to accompany him for the tour.

MPs James Nyikal (Seme), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Opinyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Jared Okelo (Nyando) and Paul Abuor (Rongo) said that they are ready to welcome any person who will be in the President’s entourage. “All are free to visit Nyanza, if Ruto will be part of the President’s delegation, he is most welcome.”

While welcoming the visit by Uhuru, they said they would use the opportunity to present projects they want the national government to initiate in the region saying that the visit is part of the fruits of the March 9 historic Handshake with his political rival former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. They said the Handshake introduced round table discussions as the new way of conducting public affairs.

“We know people have great expectations and they are right. But we want to assure the residents that as leaders, we shall have an opportunity to have a round table with the Head of State and they can rest assured that we will raise matters of their wellbeing,” he said