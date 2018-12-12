In spirit of Jamhuri, sustain war on graft

Today, the country marks the 55th Jamhuri Day, whose theme is Twende Mbele Pamoja (let’s move forward together). This provides an opportune time to reflect on the path we have travelled and take stock of achievements made as an independent nation.

It is also a day to give thought to the ideals which our forefathers fought and died for. Though the journey has been bumpy, there has been a lot to celebrate despite myriad socio-economic and political challenges.

Significant strides have been made in fighting ignorance, poverty and disease that faced the young nation at independence, but the collective will and focus to conquer them as a people have often run into political, ethnic and economic headwinds. Thankfully, the country, even at its most trying moments, has always managed to pull together and stay afloat.

This year’s celebrations come against a backdrop of a dark and ominous cloud of corruption, a monster that has continued to dominate headlines and callously suck the blood and sweat of hard-working taxpayers.

Tragically, the fight against the vice has often faltered on the altar of jaundiced, immoral and bankrupt politics. The ongoing war on graft spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta is commendable, but it risks fizzling out unless it is relentlessly sustained and all Kenyans support it.

It is unfortunate that the majority of suspects in mega graft scandals, for instance, at the National Youth Service, Kenya Pipeline Company, National Hospital Insurance Fund, National Cereals and Produce Board and other State agencies are public servants paid by the taxpayer.

While those arrested deserve fair trial, Kenyans must refuse to be divided along ethnic lines to defend individuals who join public service with eyes on public coffers. Each must carry their cross.

The test of the success of this fight is on successful prosecution, jailing and recovery of graft proceeds. Corruption ought to be treated as treason because it blights and traumatises the national psyche.

The President has the national and political goodwill to deal with the graft. He should seize the opportunity and sustain the fight. Indeed, this is one area that will define his legacy besides the Big Four agenda. He must be prepared to confront the vice resolutely when it fights back—and it will.

A paradigm shift is needed in all arms of government. Let eliminating graft be the singular resolution out of this year’s Jamhuri for all Kenyans.