Efforts to transform industry taking shape

By deliberately centring manufacturing in the Big Four agenda, Kenya made an expedient decision to steer itself back on track towards realising Vision 2030. Any nation that does not produce is unable to provide gainful employment for its citizenry. As a result, inequality increases and the socio-economic status of its population deteriorates.

Therefore, the appreciation of industry’s role in providing economic stability and better life to citizens gave new life to investors—both local and regional—and signalled that Kenya was intent on remaining an investment hub in East Africa.

A year ago when the Big Four agenda was unveiled, the prospects for manufaturing was waning. The sector’s growth had taken blows from a number of factors both economic and political, leading to its decline and lowering investor confidence. Although we may not be out of the woods yet, we have witnessed in the last year, solid measures towards bolstering capacity for local industry to thrive.

A case in point is the fight against illicit trade, whose efforts have yielded tremendous changes that have reverberated throughout the entire industry. Critical sectors such as food, beverage and energy were registering losses and an increasingly reduced market share in previous years, thanks to counterfeits.

The establishment of an anti-counterfeits focal point within the Office of the President is an indication of the huge impact of the vice to the economy.

Additionally, the support for local content development has been quite discernible. For instance, the stimulus that has been given to both leather and textile sectors to produce quantity for purchase by government agencies. This year, the sectors have seen an increased demand by the agencies to visit local factories and test their capacity to produce quality leather and textile products. This sends a strong message of confidence to local investors.

The regional market for local products has also expanded within the year, thanks to the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA). Being among the first countries to ratify the AfCTA, Kenya has shown leadership and a visionary approach in the pursuit for Africa’s economic prosperity.

A lot of effort has also gone into increasing trade between East African Community member states. There have been long-standing Non-Tariff Barriers historically, but this year has seen significant traction in the reduction of some of the obstacles, making it easier to trade with our neighbours.

Notably, the recent commitment by government to accord more support to SMEs to increase their productivity and profitability also tops the list of the gains made. Many SMEs have been averse to formalising their businesses owing to procedures and processes that disadvantage their businesses in terms of costs and regulations. It is on this note that Kenya Association of Manufacturers embarked on a plan in September, to increase its SME interventions to institute a fully fledged SME Hub that will complement the government’s efforts in this regard.

These examples are indicative that, should this collaboration between industry and government in formulating policies and taxation that nurtures productivity continue, we are bound to see tangible outcomes.

We are on a long, somewhat tedious, but very consequential journey.

