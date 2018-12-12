How open door policy parenting has worked for us

Sylvia Wakhisi

Born and bred in Mombasa as the first born in a family of three, Cecilia Wanjiru Gichia attributes who she is today to strong Christian values she learnt at a young age.

Her parents Bishop Paul and Martha Mwaura desired and strived to raise Cecilia and her siblings to be people of great character that others could emulate. It is some of these values that she has adopted in bringing up her own children.

She says the pregnancy journey for all her children were different, but what stood out is her first one.“My first pregnancy occurred six months after I got married. It came at a time when I was looking for a job, but instead, she was blessed with the fruit of the womb.

The news was confusing, but my husband reminded me of couples who had no children, thus, I wiped my tears and embraced the journey,” she recalls. She says it was not a smooth journey for her as she vomited all through the pregnancy to the delivery room.

“I hated animal proteins, especially fish, I couldn’t stand it. I also became weak, but thank God my husband helped with the house chores. My mornings were a nightmare. I stopped visiting friends and attending family functions because I could vomit uncontrollably throughout the journey and worse if I smelled fuel or fried onions. The best time was the delivery, it was faster than expected,” she offers.

Her second pregnancy came as a shock because she was on IUD contraceptive. But since she was deliberating on whether to get it off in readiness for another baby, she was able to embrace it, and a bouncing baby boy was born.

With her children growing up so fast, Prince Collins, 15, Precious Pendo, eight, and Priestly Immanuel, three Cecilia says the journey has been interesting with beautiful and anxious moments, tough times and a learning period and, hence, the beauty of parenting.

“We have an open policy rule in our family. This means having open and honest conversation with our children.We encourage our children to speak up. We want them to respect us, but not fear us. We try to create a balance between being strict and friendly,” she says, adding that she is guided by the Word of God as the only parenting manual.

“I have been here two years since my son transited to teenage hood, and all I can say is that God has been gracious. The easy part is that my son is obedient and calm. The tough part is that he likes his own company and keeps to himself. He is an introvert, while I am an extrovert, but I have learned to let him be,” she avers.

She says that at his age, she cannot handle him like his other siblings. “I do more dialogue than spanking; actually, the dad does the spanking. I also talk to him not at him.

At this age, I ensure I am his friend so that I don’t lose him. There are decisions I cannot make for him, but I guide him, for example, how to dress up and how to spend his free time,” she poses. As a wife, mother and an entrepreneur, Cecilia says she always strives to be at the right place at the right time.

Doting father

“Sometimes, I apply compensation strategies. For instance, if I have a late evening meeting, the next day I ensure that I don’t leave the house early. Being in business is also a plus for me since my planning mostly revolves around my family. And when my children are below three years, I never take appointments before 11am,” she says.

Cecilia terms her husband as her greatest form of support in the parenting journey.“He is a doting father to our children. I can be away and be confident that they are well taken care of,” she says.

As a family, they love to spend their free time travelling, cruising around town, do riddles and having a good laughter. “We make the most of our evenings and weekends reading the Bible and challenging each other to explain the lessons at our own levels. We also play cards and do movies once in a while,” she points out.

Most importantly, Cecilia and her husband strive to lead by example. “Kids do what they see, not what you tell them. This has taught me to be authentic since you cannot always pretend. We speak one language and correct each other when one went overboard in disciplining, but at the very moment, we remain silent until one is done,” she says.