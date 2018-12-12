Why you are not your wife’s next of kin.

While every individual has a right to own property, when two get married and become one, the issue becomes complicated. The fear of being thrown out by their spouses, among other reasons, is motivating women to put away money in secret and buy property while still married

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

At is no secret, women are increasingly investing in property without their husbands’ knowledge. This goes against the old template for many separations and divorces: a wife is kicked out of her matrimonial home and is replaced by another woman. It is the fear of this end that is motivating many women to stash away money in secret and buy property while still married.

Mary Muthoni, a businesswoman based in Nairobi was happy to acquire 20 high-end apartments in Syokimau that she had been eyeing for almost a year. Accompanied by her eldest son, who is 16 years old, she was ready to sign all the documents required. She enlisted her sister as the next of kin despite being married, much to her son’s astonishment.

“I remember him asking why I did not put his father’s name instead, but I dismissed his question. I told him that it should not be a point of discussion,” she says. Muthoni reveals that she excluded her husband from the list because he never helped in acquiring the property, despite him being able.

“My husband is a millionaire, but I survived on bank loans and chamas to get to where I am, and you want to tell me I should include him as my next of kin? Not ever!” she poses.

Another woman, Millicent Wambua, a doctor, says the reason she has not and will not include her husband as the next of kin is because she has witnessed different cases where once the wife passes on, men forget about their families.

“Currently, my mother is the next of kin in all of the properties I acquired. But once my children are of age I will change it and make them my next of kin,” says the mother of three.

George Wachiuri, CEO of Optiven Group, a real estate firm, admits that his company has been recording a large segment of women buying property than men. Some women buy without involving their spouses and they do not want to let their husbands know about it. In many instances, those ladies appoint their children as the next of kin and we respect their privacy all the time.

“In other instances, women buy property alone because their men are apparently not serious about investing, they say their husbands are short-sighted and do not focus on the future. Others have got a view that husbands just want short-time happiness like going out to drink and having fun with friends,” he says. Wachiuri further notes that other women fear that their husbands will curtail them from personal investment vision. Others say their investment goals are totally different from their spouses. With all these, a woman will take a bold step to invest alone without involving their partner.

“As Optiven, we find this as a big challenge in the future and we have been rewarding families that invest together. We have lately organised fully paid holidays to Mombasa for couples and their families. This has changed many individuals so much such that even some spouses have now been disclosing to their husband’s about the investments,” he says.

On his part, Peter Wangai of Goldenscape Group Limited, another real estate company says that over 60 per cent of women who are buying properties with them only involve their parents, children or trusted friends.

Women buying property without involving their husbands, he says, is an everyday affair. Most spouses come to know of such investment when they hit a snag or have a problem,” said Wangai.

Contest in court

Lawyer Peter Karera says the question as to who should be the next of kin depends on the trust between people. He says property acquired by one spouse legally belongs to that person only and for the other spouse to claim any interests, they have to prove what contribution they put in be it monitory or non-monitory. Most spouses, however, in most cases get a share of the property because of the non-monitory contribution. “One should not contest in court unless they have a share in the property. A party to a marriage is by law allowed to own property on their own without the other spouse having a share in it,” says Karera.

And the men are retaliating. A senior media personality says he changed details of his next of kin in important documents after he realised that his wife of 20 years had excluded him from similar documents as next of kin, and listed her sister instead.

He explains that he had taken his wife seriously and she was his next of kin. He did not reckon that some differences that cropped up would have such serious ramifications. Asked if he regretted his decision, he says he is comfortable with the status quo.