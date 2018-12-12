Shaq The Youngin fast-rising Kenyan radio, TV and online aficionad

Shaq The Youngin is a fast-rising Kenyan radio, TV and online aficionado. Chebet Korir chats him up on his style

What do you think of when getting dressed in the morning?

First thing I think of is comfort. I always have to wear something that will not only look and feel good on me during the day, but also way into the night because I never know how long my day goes.

How would you describe your style?

My style is simply trendy and stylish.

How does your style reveal your personality and lifestyle?

My casual vibe shows what I am. Ideally, it is my identity.

What is women’s biggest fashion mistake?

I think it’s all in the fitting. Some women don’t really pay attention to how the outfits look on them, putting into considerations their body shapes. I feel some just buy clothes because the clothes themselves look nice. They should know it goes beyond that.

A man should have these five items in his wardrobe…

A good cologne; scent is everything. A moisturiser; you need to look fresh all day everyday. Clean pairs of shoes, socks and most of all, clean boxers; all that are for comfort.

What do you wear most often?

A hoodie comes through any day.

What is the most treasured item in your wardrobe?

My pair of Timberland boots. I would most definitely fight for them.

What’s the most expensive item in your wardrobe?

I have a lot! Everything I wear cost me crazy amounts. I can’t really make a specific pick.

What do you splurge more on?

Shoes. Kicks are my weakness, so I use them to show my strength and my shoe guy, Ali, always comes through any time.

If you’d choose a wardrobe from any character, who would it be and why?

I think that would be Ddg or Nasty C. Ddg is an American vlogger and rapper. I’m sure if you look him up you’ll get the vibe.

The most outrageous fashion advice you’ve ever received?

A girl told me to wear a suit everyday because she likes that kind of man. The thing is, I wasn’t even trying to be her kind of man. I hadn’t even approached her. I told her off!

We should never catch you dead wearing?

Safari boots. These things are a no for me.

Fashion trends that should never see the light of day?

Checked shirts with big coloured supras. Those days are so over! Also, women wearing thigh-high Converse shoes laced to the top of the jeans are a huge turn-off.

What is your style secret weapon?

If I’m wearing it, I don’t want to meet anybody in it. Ha-ha-ha.