TZ cashew nuts threaten local produce

Munira Mandabo @PeopleDailyKe

Cashew nut farmers in Kwale County are crying foul over low market for their produce as most buyers opt to import the product from Tanzania.

The farmers complain that there is an unhealthy competition between cashew nuts from Tanzania and those from Kenya.

Speaking when they met Kwale woman representative Zuleikha Hassan, to find a way forward for the market challenge, Mwanamisi Waria, a farmer, said imported cashew nuts are processed by machines unlike those from Kenya, a factor that has skewed the market in favour of Tanzanian nuts.

Waria said traders buy Kenyan cashew nuts at Sh650 per kilogramme while Tanzanian cashew nuts sell for Sh1,300.

“The situtaion has gotten dire. Sometimes we end up not selling anything,” she said. Zenab Hamadi asked the government to intervene and stop the importation of Tanzanian cashew nuts.

“The government should stop the buyers from importing cashew nuts from Tanzania. Where do they expect us to sell our produce if they keep buying from Tanzania?” she posed.

However, the meeting flopped after the woman rep walked out following an accusation against her that she was running a similar business in Lunga Lunga using cashew nuts processing machines. Zuleikha dismissed the accusations saying she has been assisting the women by buying their raw cashew nuts.