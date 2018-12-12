Kenya yet to sign open skies deal

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

A handful of nations had of yesterday committed to liberalise African air transport in the wake of attempts by African states to improve intra-nation travel.

Gambia was the only African country to have signed the Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) of the Yamoussoukro Decision on the establishment of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) on Tuesday at the ongoing eleventh ICAO’s Air services negotiation conference in Nairobi with more than 70 foreign delegations participating.

Dragging feet

About 12 countries, including Kenya, are expected to sign the MoI by the close of ICAN conference this Friday with the likes of Botswana, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Gabon, Lesotho, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland and Zimbabwe also dragging feet.

The Yamoussoukro Decision, named for the Ivorian city in which it was agreed, commits its signatory countries to deregulate air services as well as promote regional air markets open to transnational competition.

African Civil Aviation Commission’s (AFCAC) secretary general Tefera Mekonnen, however, expressed confidence that the remaining countries would commit to the decision in the coming days saying the delay was being caused by ongoing consultations among member states.

“We are delighted on the progress of the signing of the MoI of the Yamoussoukro Decision. This spells a great opportunity and challenge for AFCAC as the executing agency of the YD to ensure that we accelerate the process to having a liberalised African air transport market,” he said.

Opening up of African air routes is expected to add about Sh8 billion to Kenya’s gross domestic product every year, while giving its national carrier Kenya Airways free access and multiple destinations to any city in the member states under the agreement.