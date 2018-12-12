Tanzania eyes meat-loving Kenya market for its livestock

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKE

Tanzania is angling to tap into the Kenyan growing meat demand, riding on the renewed bilateral relations under the presidencies of Uhuru Kenyatta and John Magufuli.

The country has the third largest stocks on the continent with more than 30 million cattle and President Magufuli has made clear his country’s intention to export the livestock to Kenya both in herds and meat products.

Maguguli is banking on the renewed ties after the two Heads of State committed to work closely on trade and development during the commissioning of the Namanga one-stop-border post (OSBP) on December 1.

“We are among the top holders of beef cattle in East Africa and third in Africa. Right now we have an estimated 30 million cattle. I am told by President Kenyatta, Kenyans who are estimated at 45 million all love meat. We want to get hold of that market,” he said during the Namanga meet.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia has the largest stocks with about 50 million closely followed by Sudan (41 million) then Tanzania.

On production of meat, Tanzania commands a seven per cent share similar to Ethiopia and Sudan.

Kenya also falls on the same average on production but lower on cattle stock. South Africa is the largest producer in sub-Saharan with a 16 per cent share.“We want to export our products to the Kenyan market,” Magufuli said.

Meat consumption remains high in Kenya where on average, every Kenyan consumes 0.2 kilos per month. This is expected to go up to 2.5 kilos by the year 2030.“Meat demand for this country is going to be exponential,” said Paul Mugambi, a distributor of animal health products in Kenya.

He is the sole distributor of products for Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. According to Mugambi, the demand is driven by the rising urban population, which is estimated to be growing at about 40 per cent per year.

Major problem

“Urbanisation is becoming a major problem. People are moving to the urban areas and there is no land that will be cultivated to produce maize, rearing of beef cattle and chicken. We have to look for ways of feeding this population,” he said. For decades, Tanzania’s livestock has been finding its way into Kenya forming the largest part of traded livestock along the Kenyan borders.

There are two major open livestock markets in Migori county, that is, Migori town and Suba Kuria which record high numbers of traded cattle from Tanzania.

On average, Tanzanian traders cross into Kenya with at least 2,000 head of cattle per week which is sold to traders mainly from Nairobi. The animals are transported to Dagoretti, a holding ground for cattle and goats destined for slaughterhouses across Nairobi.

The plan by Tanzania is a wake-up call for Kenya which despite having a huge potential for meat production, the industry is yet to break even.