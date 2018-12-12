Why investors are rushing to cage fishing in Lake Victoria

Cage fish farming has turned out to be a feasible business in Kenya, attracting investments estimated to be worth millions of shillings. The new aquaculture method is gaining prevalence on Lake Victoria as investors troop to unlock the existing potential.

Because of the lucrative nature many investors comprising individuals, groups or companies have been attracted and ended up pumping money in the venture with a view to supplementing the country’s dwindling fish stock.

According to investors, the positives of the new fish farming system is that it has created jobs as well as ensured food security through bridging the gap in local fish production.

Statistics show that Kenya still has a deficit of about 360,000 tonnes of fish which require substantial interventions to bridge. Currently, Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) says there are about 3,600 cages spread across counties bordering Lake Victoria such as Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori and Busia.

Aura, acting deputy Director of Freshwater Systems Research at KMFRI says cages are distributed into 43 establishments or ownerships, which comprises individuals, groups and companies.

Among the companies successfully doing commercial caged fish farming in the lake include Victory Farms (VF), Rio Holdings Ltd, Farm Africa and Lake View Fisheries Ltd.

A manager at VF, Freddy Lapentti, says the company currently produces an average of 10 tonnes of fish each harvesting day. These are later sold at Sh310 per kilo through its distribution points in Nairobi and western Kenya.

In the month of November, he adds the yield was between 100 and 110 tonnes, adding that the company is expanding with anticipation of producing 10,000 tonnes of fish per year.

“The growing process is very dynamic, our plan is to double the production in the next six months,” says Lapentti.The VF cages measures six metres by six metres with a stock capacity of between 5,000 and 10,000 fish.

“Our strategy is to keep introducing to the market affordable protein in a consistent method. We’re contentiously seeking to improve the local market demands,” says Amit Grabovski, VF commercial director.

Rio Holdings invested about Sh5 million as seed capital in the new fish farming method which is gaining momentum in Lake Victoria and is raking in fortunes. The company owns about 26 fish cages which hold average capacity of up to 5,000 fingerlings.

Research by KMFRI indicates that Lake Victoria fish catch on the Kenyan side has declined by half from 5,000 tonnes annually from 2,500 tonnes, prompting the various fish caging firms to seek new ways to increase stocks.

Fish stock

They say the decline in fish stock has been attributed to a number of factors such as over-fishing, illegal fishing gear, fishing in breeding grounds, water hyacinth and pollution. Cage aquaculture involves installing steel cages inside the lake, which are suspended by floats.

Feed is artificially provided to the trapped fish, which are constantly monitored and harvested when mature.

The process of setting up fish cages in the lake starts with getting an operation licence from Kenya Fisheries Services upon meeting certain conditions.

The depth of the lake and the navigation routes are among the conditions to be satisfied. Despite being considered a goldmine for investors, the practice is viewed by researchers as detrimental, especially to the aquatic life.

Spiralling installation

Local fishermen have also opposed spiraling installation of the cages, terming it a threat to their activities and the lake’s ecosystem.

Establishment of such ventures in the lake has brought uproar between the proprietors and the local fishermen. National Beach Management Units (BMI) Chairman Tom Guda and Edward Oremo, chairman of the Homa Bay county segment are of the view that uncontrolled fish caging in the lake is threatening the livelihood of fishermen.

Guda called on the government to enforce regulations on cage fish farming in the lake, saying the mushrooming cages should be checked as they also threaten the existence of local fish species. He said some of the cages were placed haphazardly and are therefore posing an environmental hazard to marine life.

Guda said some cages are illegally established as they are on fishermen’s transport routes and others are installed in fish breeding grounds hence interfering with reproduction and growth of fish in the lake.

“We are not against cage fishing in Lake Victoria but we want the process to be done in a manner that is friendly to the ecosystem and beneficial to the local fishing community,” he added.

However, Aura said many farmers have failed to adhere to best cage management practices suggested by marine experts and are consequently experiencing unprecedented challenges.