Targeted scribes are ‘Person of the Year’

New York City, Tuesday

Killed and imprisoned journalists — “The Guardians’” — have been named 2018’s “Person of the Year” by Time. Four different Time covers feature journalists from around the world.

Jamal Khashoggi (pictured), who was killed in the Saudi embassy in Turkey earlier this year, appears alone in one, while staff from the Capital Gazette, the US newspaper where five people were killed this year, feature in another.

Pictures of Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo appear on the final two.

Ressa is the editor of Rappler, a Philippine news website critical of the country’s leadership, while Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were imprisoned in Myanmar for investigating the massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

According to Time, they were chosen “for taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts, for speaking up and for speaking out”.

Last year, the magazine named “the Silence Breakers” — women and men who spoke out against sexual abuse and harassment — as its “Person of the Year”. -BBC