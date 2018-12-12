‘Hasten waiver’ on Thiba Dam equipment

National Assembly’s committee on Agriculture now wants Finance Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich to hasten the process of waiving duty on imported equipment for the construction of Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga county.

The committee questioned why the CS was taking too long yet the duty waiver was clearly spelt out in the Sh19 billion contract.

Led by vice chair Emmanuel Wangwe, the committee was informed that due to the delay, the contractor had only completed 17 per cent of the work.

The contractor told the committee that the construction was supposed to have surpassed the mandatory 20 per cent by this time but there was nothing he could do.

Wangwe’s team had visited the site to assess the progress of the dam when the German contractor raised concerns over waiver delays.

The Navakholo MP told the CS to fast-track the waiver process to enable the contractor complete the project within the stipulated three years.

His committee, however, took issue with the manner in which the contractor was handling recruitment of the employees saying most of the remaining 180 slots had been taken by foreigners.

Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira told the committee that there was an agreement that a task force comprising the county leadership be put in place to oversee the hiring of the employees.