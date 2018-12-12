Kitengela locals to benefit from Sh1.5b infrastructure projects

Kitengela residents are set to benefit from Sh1.5 billion projects sponsored by the National government in conjunction with the World Bank.

The projects are being undertaken by the Transport and Infrastructure ministry through Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project (NaMSIP) in conjunction with World Bank and County government.

In the next one year, Kitengela residents will enjoy the services of a commuter train to and from Nairobi instead of going to Athi River Railway Station. Already, a 3km-link road from Kitengela town to old railway line has been launched.

Housing and Urban Development Principal secretary Charles Hinga yesterday said the Cabinet has approved a budget for a Kitengela modern railway station.

Rehabilitation of Kitengela GK Prison by the World Bank is also underway with the impassable 3km-stretch set to be fit with cabros at a cost of Sh200 million. Kitengela open-air market traders are also beneficiaries as a borehole has been sunk to address water shortage.