NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Kitengela locals to benefit from Sh1.5b infrastructure projects

People Daily December 12, 2018
2,545 Less than a minute
Housing and Urban Development Principal secretary Charles Hinga. Photo/FILE

Kitengela residents are set to benefit from Sh1.5 billion projects sponsored by the National government in conjunction with the World Bank.

The projects are being undertaken by the  Transport and Infrastructure ministry through Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project (NaMSIP) in conjunction with World Bank and County government.

In the next one year, Kitengela residents will enjoy the services of a commuter train to and from Nairobi instead of going to Athi River Railway Station.  Already, a 3km-link road from Kitengela town to old railway line  has been launched.

Housing and Urban Development Principal secretary Charles Hinga yesterday said the Cabinet has approved a budget for a Kitengela modern railway station.

Rehabilitation of Kitengela  GK Prison by the World Bank is also underway with the  impassable 3km-stretch set to be fit with cabros at a cost of Sh200 million. Kitengela open-air market traders are also beneficiaries as a borehole has been sunk to address water shortage.

Show More

Related Articles

December 12, 2018
2,513

Winners and losers as buoyant Bayern head to Ajax for showdown

December 12, 2018
2,552

Targeted scribes are ‘Person of the Year’

December 12, 2018
2,573

Ruto welcome to Nyanza, say ODM legislators

December 12, 2018
2,572

Arrest order for former KPC boss