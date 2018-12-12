Carry own cross, Kiptis tells graft-linked officials

Festus Kipchumba @PeopleDailyKe

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis has dismissed claims that senior government officials from the Kalenjin community are being targeted in the ongoing war against corruption, saying everybody should carry their cross.

He warned government officials against using their communities as shield when they are suspected of engaging in corruption and other malpractices.

“If one is linked to corruption, as a community, let’s not cry foul. We should allow the due process of the law to take its course,” he said.

Kiptis urged individuals who have stolen from public coffers to return the monies before the law catches up with them.

“Don’t drag politics into the fight against corruption. The country has lagged behind for too long in the hands of corrupt individuals, so if you have stolen, kindly return the loot willingly so that we can move forward as a country,” he said.

Kiptis remarks come days after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Aldai MP Cornely Serem said the war on graft was schemed to taint the Kalenjin community as thieves.

“Kalenjins are not thieves and neither is Deputy President William Ruto. We will resist the targeting of our sons in the war on graft,” Cherargei said.