New rules for private security providers overdue

Nkaari Martin

New regulations seeking to drive reforms in the private security sector could be ready within two months, paving the way for the operationalisation of the Private Security Regulation Act, 2016 and, subsequently, the Private Security Regulatory Authority.

And as the focus shifts to regulations’ impact, priority will be on the registration required for licensing and compliance for all private security providers. While the Act already provides some requirements, it’s clear more is needed to ensure total compliance. For instance, there will be a six-month period to allow individuals and companies to register.

Registration is critical to rid the industry of quacks, tackle the undercutting and undermining practice, push for payment, especially by government bodies and to segment the sector. There will also be need to look at the taxation regime, service provision and skills within the industry.

Staff wages has remained a contentious issue and as the Act becomes a reality, push for a pay structure that factors in minimum wage will be inevitable. Glaring pay disparities, especially for workers under the Kenya National Private Security Workers’ Union has caused disquiet for long and has often led to industrial unrest.

It is common knowledge that security firms charge clients a premium, but pay guards a pittance. This has caused a lot of discord in the industry. It is, therefore, key to address these issues to raise industry standards, including staff basic entry requirements, training and certification.

The entire workforce, both corporate and manpower, would have to undergo basic training prior to registration. Once operational, the authority will have to set a standard curriculum in consultation with relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

This would include training of all trainers on the new curriculum, who would go on to train security guards in their respective companies to prepare them for assessment by the authority in a standard test and certification.

The issue of providing firearms to security guards has taken a progressive approach, with only the cash in transit, VIP protection and security of critical commercial premises under private security allowed to have armed protection. The idea of having every guard with a gun is a misrepresentation of the idea which would need to involve a multi-agency approach for deployment.

A comparative study with the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) was made in reference to an industry whose regulation was previously under various government departments, but has now come under an umbrella body.

The UK has implemented a similar law which led to better pay in the industry, career path opportunity as well as growth and respect for the job. All these are missing in the Kenyan context, but the regulations are expected to address this.

Overall, embracing the new regulations and the opportunities that will come with it are welcome and will be beneficial for the industry, even for public security management. The authority has set the stage for a consultative process among all stakeholders to forge the path towards registration and compliance while the Act provides an opportunity to build a professional and profitable industry with a respectable workforce that will be a model for other countries. – The writer is director at The Security Academy—[email protected]