Corrupt traffic cops to blame for road accidents

Suba Churchill

The ongoing campaign to restore sanity on our roads is laudable. Indiscipline on the roads has led to loss of many lives. This is not only criminal but an unacceptable drain on the national economy. Accidents deprive the country of its workforce and the human resource base it needs to achieve development targets.

Kenyans are entitled to human dignity, and respect for their rights at all times. They must not surrender these rights to private actors only driven by insatiable greed for wealth.

Resources used to treat accident victims or maintain those who have been irreversibly demobilised by avoidable accidents are too enormous for our growing economy.

Article 10 of the Constitution sets out a number of values and principles that should inform our engagement and interaction with one another. Public transport operators must recognise that they too are bound by these values and principles.

Almost everything that could go wrong in our transport system has been allowed to go wrong. Speed limits within the town centres are no longer observed, as both public service and private vehicles are allowed to drive within urban areas at lightning speed.

Such unrestrained capitalism, and its tendencies of uninhibited greed that leaves no room to think about others must be brought to an end.

It is also important to save Kenyans from excessively loud and offending noise emanating from motor vehicles in urban centres. Public Service Vehicles (PSVs)operators in Nairobi and other major towns are particularly notorious for this.

In the state of lawlessness that ensued after the authorities abandoned enforcement of the traffic rules, a number of PSVs modified their exhaust systems to produce offending noise on the roads. The modifications neither meet the manufacturer’s specifications nor the regulatory standards.

Concerned authorities must not enforce laws selectively. They must ensure that laws that criminalise tampering and modification of all vehicles are enforced to the letter, and non-compliant vehicles removed from the roads.

High-levels of noise is associated with hearing loss, heart diseases, inability to sleep, chronic fatigue and aggressive behaviour. The government has a responsibility to protect citizens from such noise.

Proactive enforcement of traffic rules as indeed all laws require a police service that will not sell its soul to small bribes that they are often caught collecting on the roads at the expense of human life and public safety.

A police officer whose price tag is known by an offending motorist will only take the country back.

Fighting corruption among traffic police officers should therefore be an integral part of this war on lawlessness on the roads and the highways. — The writer is the Presiding Convener, Civil Society Reference Group [email protected]